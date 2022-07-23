House Select January 6 Committee Holds Its Eighth Hearing

Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary, are sworn in before testifying to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images via Georgia Reporter

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump ignored White House staff, family members and outside advisers who urged the president to call off the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony before the U.S. House panel investigating the insurrection at its eighth and final hearing of the summer.

Instead, Trump sat in the White House dining room for hours watching the Fox News coverage of the assault, committee leaders said as they laid out new details of the 187 minutes between the end of Trump’s speech on the White House ellipse and his tweet telling rioters to “go home with love and peace.”

