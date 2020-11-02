ALBANY – The board of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission approved Jana Dyke as the organization’s new president and CEO at a special called meeting Monday. Dyke is a southwest Georgia native and has held several economic development roles over the last 20-plus years, most recently having served as executive director of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority.
“South Georgia is home for me,” Dyke said. “I grew up going to school in Lee County and working in this region. Now I want to play a role in sustaining the jobs that are already here as well as be a part of the team that builds a foundation for attracting new investments. The opportunity to lead the organization that serves as the key point of contact for economic development in Albany and Dougherty County is an exciting challenge I look forward to.”
Dyke is a graduate of Columbia Southern University with a bachelor of administration and management degree. She currently serves as Georgia state director for the Southern Economic Development Council, the oldest and largest regional economic development association for professionals in North America. Dyke is also a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association, Leadership Georgia Class of 2020, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Rural Prosperity Steering Committee, board of directors of the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, graduate of Leadership Waycross, graduate of The Georgia Academy for Economic Development, and member of the Waycross Rotary Club and Exchange Club of Waycross.
The new executive’s start date is slated for Dec. 1, 2020.
