ALBANY -- Polemarch Michael G. Chapman and the Albany Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., coupled with the local silhouettes’ president, Linda Jones, and fellow silhouettes, acknowledge and congratulations to Dr. Janice Coats-Hardy as the recently elected president of the Southeastern Province Silhouettes and Wyndolyn Edwards as the 2021 SEP Member of the Year.
The Southeastern province encompasses Georgia and South Carolina members. The Kappa’s Silhouettes, the fraternity’s official auxiliary wives’ organization, has been in existence since 1947 as community service partners in implementing initiatives such as health care, youth mentoring, scholarship, baby crib death prevention, domestic violence and March of Dimes and St. Jude Hospital partnership.
Kappa Alpha Psi, a vital component of the noted Divine Nine of the black Greek lettered organizations, was established in 1911, for the purpose of enhancing education, leadership, and socio-economical condition in the communities across the globe.
Coats-Hardy said she is elated to serve in a leadership’s capacity as her platform, “Making a Difference in Providing Unlimited Community Services,” will be the focus of her tenure. She said she will move the organization forward in using the teamwork concept as a primary factor for reaching success in leadership.
"Kudos to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. for making a significant difference in rendering multiple community service projects locally, statewide, nationwide, and around the globe," Coats-Hardy said.
