ATLANTA – The Georgia House and Senate Transportation Committees on June 26, unanimously confirmed Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointee, Jannine Miller, to serve as planning director for the Georgia Department of Transportation. Miller will join the Department immediately and assumes the role vacated by Jay Roberts last September.
Miller has served as the senior advisor to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; as senior advisor for rural infrastructure to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue; as director of the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, and as executive director of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority. Most recently, she served as logistics advisor to Gov. Kemp.
“As State Planning Director, Jannine Miller will be tasked with establishing the long-term strategic goals for Georgia’s infrastructure investments and coordination at all levels of government," Kemp said in a news release. "This role is vitally important to our state’s economic success, and given her background, she is the ideal candidate for this job. Jannine's experience in transportation policy, budgetary analysis and planning, and big-picture infrastructure development is unmatched, and I commend the House and Senate Transportation Committees for confirming her appointment.”
"The planning director position is an essential role that requires someone like Jannine, who has a strategic vision and who can navigate federal, state and local government," State Transportation Board Chairman Tim Golden said.
