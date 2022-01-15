January 15 Djokovic Australia visa hearing news By Hilary Whiteman, Julia Hollingsworth, Rhea Mogul, Brad Lendon, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. World men’s tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation case, pictured here, on January 14, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia will be heard by a Full Court in the Federal Court of Australia. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +236 PHOTOS: UGA National Championship Parade in Athens The University of Georgia family welcomed home the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs with a parade in Athens on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Australia Continents And Regions Novak Djokovic Oceania Sports Figures More News News The latest in Novak Djokovic's Australian visa saga By Hilary Whiteman and Julia Hollingsworth, CNN 37 min ago 0 News Hostages safely rescued at a Texas synagogue, officials say. The suspect is dead By Alaa Elassar, Michelle Watson and Alanne Orjoux, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News NYPD make arrest in connection to the death of an Asian woman who was pushed in front of a train By Laura Studley, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News Mayfield candle factory will close and more than 250 workers are being laid off after Kentucky tornado By Emma Tucker and Michelle Watson, CNN 9 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News The latest in Novak Djokovic's Australian visa saga Hostages safely rescued at a Texas synagogue, officials say. The suspect is dead NYPD make arrest in connection to the death of an Asian woman who was pushed in front of a train Atlanta Hawks celebrate Ryan Wilson, TK Peterson at Forever 404 Honors » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty coroner responds to pair of Monday-morning deathsCheck-cashing scheme leads to arrest of Macon man on weapons chargeDeerfield-Windsor celebrates two national champions on Georgia football teamGeorgia secretary of state calls for nationwide ban on non-citizen votingJones files election complaint against placement of drop box in DeKalb CountyGeorgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980State Republicans rankled by administration’s voting rights agendaLee County duo, Dougherty's Kameron Davis headline locals on Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football TeamTsunami advisory in effect for California as waves hit Tonga following volcanic eruptionMacon Crimestoppers list 15 most wanted Images Videos CollectionsCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 14-16PHOTOS: Westwood vs. Southwest Georgia BasketballPHOTOS: UGA National Championship Parade in AthensPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballPHOTOS: First Day of Spring Semester at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama for CFP National ChampionshipPHOTOS: Transitions: Two new Albany City Commission members take office on MondayPHOTOS: Albany State New Student OrientationPHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights push Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.