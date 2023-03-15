The leaders of South Korea and Japan promised to resume ties in a fence-mending summit -- the first such meeting in 12 years -- as the two neighbors seek to confront threats from North Korea and rising concerns about China.

"From now on, I would like to open a new chapter in Japan-South Korea relations through frequent visits by both sides that are not tied down by formality," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Tokyo after meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting

