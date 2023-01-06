A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 9:51 pm
An airplane made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday morning after receiving an apparent bomb threat, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources.
Budget carrier Jetstar received a call at 6 a.m. Japan time from a man saying he had put a bomb on the aircraft, NHK reported, citing its police sources.
The domestic flight from Tokyo's Narita airport to the southwestern city of Fukuoka was diverted to Chubu Airport, a Chubu Airport spokesperson told CNN.
At least one person was injured in the incident, NHK reported, adding that no explosives have been found on board as yet.
Pictures shared on social media show an Airbus A320, operated by Jetstar, with chutes deployed and passengers evacuated around the aircraft.
The Chubu Airport spokesperson said the incident is being investigated and the airport has suspended flights.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.