Japan Prime Minister Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky

 KYDPL KYODO/Kyodo/AP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made a surprise trip to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Kishida arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon local time, and also traveled to Bucha, the town just north of the Ukrainian capital that has become synonymous with Russian atrocities and alleged war crimes.

CNN's Emi Jozuka and Radina Gigova contributed reporting.