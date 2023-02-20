Japan promises to 'lead the world' in fighting Russian aggression with $5.5 billion in Ukraine aid

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during the opening of the 4th Tokyo Global Dialogue in Tokyo on February 20. Japan pledged $5.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Monday.

 Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Japan pledged $5.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Monday, nearly quadrupling the amount of money Tokyo has promised to Kyiv since Russia invaded its neighbor nearly a year ago.

"Japan is in a position to lead the world's efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

