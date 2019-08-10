ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that Arglass Yamamura LLC, a glass container manufacturing company, will create more than 150 jobs and invest $123 million to build its first U.S. glass container manufacturing plant in Valdosta.
“With our highly-trained work force, unmatched logistics network, and pro-business climate, the Peach State has solidified its reputation as a top competitor for manufacturing investment in recent years," Kemp said in a news release. "Without question, this announcement is a great addition to our success story. This new facility will generate exciting opportunities for hard-working Georgians throughout the region, and we are grateful that Arglass Yamamura chose to begin operations here in Georgia.”
Arglass Yamamura noted Valdosta’s highly-skilled work force, affordability, educational infrastructure, and close proximity to markets along the East Coast as determining factors for its specialty manufacturing operations.
“Georgia, specifically the Valdosta region, will allow us to run a very flexible, efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing operation, while remaining close to our customer base in the South and eastern parts of the United States,” José de Diego-Arozamena, CEO of Arglass Yamamura, said. “We wish to thank local and state officials who have been instrumental in the site selection process and look forward to working with local businesses as we become an active member of the Valdosta community.”
The Valdosta facility will serve as the company’s first U.S. plant, creating glass products based on the company’s founding principles of flexibility, efficiency and sustainability.
“We are pleased Arglass Yamamura has chosen to build their manufacturing facility in Lowndes County,” Tom Call, former chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, said. “Arglass Yamamura will create more than 150 jobs in our area. We are looking forward to the opportunities that this new industry can bring to our local community and residents.”
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Arglass Yamamura to Lowndes County and into our diverse group of industries,” Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, added. “Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority for local officials. We know that Arglass Yamamura is committed to outstanding corporate citizenship as it becomes a major employer in our community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director of Advanced Manufacturing Ashley Varnum represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and Georgia Power.
“We are very excited to welcome Arglass Yamamura to Valdosta,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This is an incredible win for the region, and with Valdosta’s prime accessibility and a quality work force that is second to none, I am confident that all of the company’s needs will be met.”
Arglass Yamamura is a joint venture partnership between Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., the leading glass container manufacturer in Japan, with more than 100 years of experience in manufacturing glass bottles on highly flexible production systems, and Cambium Arglass, a privately-held investment company led by Diego-Arozamena. The company will operate a state-of-the-art facility that incorporates the latest glass forming technology and cutting-edge environmental controls for a reduced environmental footprint.