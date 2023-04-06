Rescuers are scanning waters off southern Japan for 10 people on board a Japanese military helicopter that apparently crashed into the sea on Thursday, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

"I will continue to do my best to collect information on the damage and search for human lives," said Hamada, who looked visibly overcome with emotion when he spoke to reporters Friday.

CNN's Natsumi Sugiura contributed to this report.

