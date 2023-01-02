Japanese Emperor Naruhito greeted well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time in three years on Monday, reviving an annual New Year tradition that was paused during the Covid pandemic.

"Even today, wars and conflicts frequently occur worldwide, and I feel a deep sadness that many people have lost their lives. I strongly feel the importance of repeated dialogue and cooperation with others in the international community to overcome differences in stances," said the 62-year-old emperor, according to a statement released in advance by the Imperial Household Agency on Sunday.

