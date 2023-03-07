Japan's maiden launch of its new flagship space rocket ended in failure on Tuesday when controllers issued a destruct command just 15 minutes after liftoff, the country's space agency said.

"A destruct command has been transmitted to H3 around 10:52 a.m. (Japan Standard Time), because there was no possibility of achieving the mission," a statement from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

