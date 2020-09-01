ATLANTA — The Georgia NAACP has named Jasmine Younge as its new executive director, ending a weekslong search. She will be the first executive director of the Georgia NAACP in nearly 20 years.
Younge received a bachelor of science degree in Psychology from Alabama State University. From there, she pursued her masters in business administration at Delaware State University and went on to complete her Ph.D in Political Science at Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University. Consulting on diversity initiatives for a multitude of countries, including with FIFA and UNAIDS, Younge’s talents have given her both domestic and international experience as well as the skillset to operate in a wide variety of cultural spheres.
NAACP officials said that, with a proven track record of success in higher education, organizational development, and implementing effective leadership strategies, Younge’s assets make her the perfect fit to lead the Georgia NAACP. As a Ford Fellow at CAU, she studied the dimension of social injustice as a political scientist. She also is an adjunct professor at Kennesaw State University, teaching an array of courses such as Religion and Politics, Social Justice, State and Local Government, Public Policy, American Government and Politics, and Political and Global issues.
“As we strengthen the Georgia NAACP for the next generation of freedom fighting, we are excited to bring on Dr. Younge as our executive director in this very critical moment," State NAACP President the Rev. James Woodall said. "Georgia needs the NAACP -- now more than ever -- and I believe that she is exactly the kind of leadership we need to ensure that we are able to do everything we can do to save the soul of America."
