ALBANY -- Jason Rooks, the senior vice president for commercial lending at Flint Community Bank in Albany, was elected as one of seven new board members representing the Georgia Banker’s Association's Geographic Division 2.
Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal level.
"These leaders are creative, engaged and enthusiastic about banking as a career," GBA Chairman Luke Flatt said in a news release. "They’re already leaders in their banks and hometowns, so we’re fortunate to have them volunteering with Leadership GBA to help develop strong career bankers across the state."
Rooks has been in banking for 19 years, 10 years with Flint Community Bank. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and GBA Banking School at the University of Georgia. He is a member of past graduating classes of Leadership Albany and Leadership Lee. Rooks also was recognized as one of Georgia Trend’s 40 under 40 in 2018. He and his wife, Amanda, have three children, Preston, Calley, and Smith, and they are members of Greenbriar Church in Albany.
Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 129 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
