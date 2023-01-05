ALBANY -- Jason Rooks has been promoted to chief lending officer of Flint Community Bank.
Rooks holds a BBA degree in marketing from Georgia Southern University and is a graduate of GBA Banking School at the University of Georgia. A graduate of Leadership Albany and Leadership Lee, Rooks also was recognized as one of Georgia Trend’s 40 under 40 in 2018.
Previously senior vice president of Commercial Lending, Rooks has been a part of community banking for more than 20 years and with Flint Community Bank since 2011. He currently serves on the Leadership Board of Directors for the Georgia Banking Association, and the Community Bankers Association LEAD Board.
“Over the years, Jason has been a champion for the culture we enjoy at Flint Community Bank, while building and maintaining numerous customer relationships," Flint Community Bank President Frank Griffin said. "Valuing relationships is a core value of Flint Community Bank and one in which Jason excels every single day.
"During the pandemic, Jason coordinated our efforts to stand up an SBA team that would provide critical support to ensure that many businesses in Albany and Southwest Georgia were able to continue employing over 3,000 people in our area. During those months, I watched Jason lead with conviction and compassion to ensure that this bank did all it could do to provide for our customers in that time of uncertainty and great need. I am confident that as our new chief lending officer, Jason will shepherd our lending team in that same fashion, as a servant leader.”
Outside of the bank, Rooks serves on the board of The Anchorage, a faith-based alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility for men. He, his wife, Amanda, along with their three children, Preston, Calley, and Smith, are active members of Greenbriar Church in Albany.