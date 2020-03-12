ALBANY -- An Albany businessman convicted Thursday on murder and other charges faces a life prison sentence in the slaying of an employee who argued with him about $20 in wages prior to the fatal shooting.
Jazzy Jarrell Huff did not dispute firing the seven shots that struck Zenas Lee Davis -- in fact, the exchange was recorded on video -- but defense attorney Phil Cannon said the shooting was a case of self-defense.
A Dougherty County Superior Court jury deliberated about two and a half hours Thursday before finding Huff guilty on three counts of the four-count indictment. The jury found Huff, 27, not guilty on a count of malice murder, but found him guilty on counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Huff shot 38-year-old Davis at the 125 Pine Ave. office of Jazzy Movers on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2019, after the two had been to a job in Moultrie. Cannon said that Davis “cussed” at and harangued Huff the entire ride back and then followed him into his office, where he continued yelling for some 30 minutes over the $20 owed for two hours’ work.
Davis’ nephew, Ariel David, said that he believes there was malice involved in the act, but he was satisfied overall with the verdict.
“Justice was served,” David said during an interview following the trial. “It’s about justice. We’re looking for righteousness, and that’s what happened.”
David said that his uncle was not threatening Huff at the time he was shot. Davis was shot several times in the torso and twice in one leg, according to trial testimony.
“It has been pretty hard” on the family, David said. “He just shot him down and kept shooting. He (Davis) wasn’t threatening him; he was running his mouth to get his money.”
During his closing arguments on Wednesday, Cannon told jurors that the video showed Huff trying to walk away from the encounter, being followed by Davis.
A short time before the shooting occurred Davis is heard asking: “What if I take a swing on you?”
That, Cannon said, escalated what had been a verbal confrontation as Huff tried to back away while Davis continued to get in his face, acting in an aggressive manner. At the time of the shooting, Davis was holding a cigarette lighter that resembled in color and size a boxcutter such as those used at the moving business.
“I tried this case from a position of a business owner to use self-defense,” Cannon said during an interview following the verdict. “The evidence was that the victim had cussed him for 30 minutes, made a verbal threat, had something in his hand that could have been a weapon. Mr. Huff did not shoot until he was right up on him making threatening gestures.
“The point becomes at what point can a business or homeowner defend themselves?”
When Huff is sentenced, the only issue will be whether Judge Denise Marshall imposes the life sentence on the felony murder conviction with or without the possibility of parole, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said. If granted the possibility of parole, Huff will serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for release.
A sentencing date had not been set as of Thursday afternoon. Following the verdict, deputies handcuffed Huff to take him to the Dougherty County Jail, where sentencing will take place.
“My thoughts are the jury verdict depicted just what the evidence proved,” Edwards said outside the courthouse following the conclusion of the trial. “Jazzy Huff escalated from a verbal conflict to a deadly conflict."
