jeff newberry.jpeg

Jeff Newberry, a professor of English and ABAC’s poet-in-residence, opens the Jess Usher Lecture Series on Sept. 27 when he speaks on “The Right Kind of Tradition: Seamus Heaney, Irish Identity, and the Southern Problem.”

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Five fabulous presentations with storytelling venues ranging from Ireland to Scotland to King Arthur’s England will highlight this year’s Jess Usher Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Jeff Newberry, a professor of English and ABAC’s poet-in-residence, opens the series at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 when he speaks on “The Right Kind of Tradition: Seamus Heaney, Irish Identity, and the Southern Problem.”

Recommended for you

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Nearly 3,000 people died on the day of a series of coordinated attacks against the United States by terrorists who hijacked four passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania. Click for more.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.