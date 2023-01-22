Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 8, 2020.Zients is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Klain is expected to step down in the coming weeks.

Recommended for you

Tags