TIFTON -- Jeffrey Ross has been selected as the dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Dr. Ross has done an excellent job as the interim dean, and we had a very successful Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing visit with his leadership,” Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “I have confidence in his ability to lead the school and maintain our reputation for excellence.
“I know that I can count on Dr. Ross and our nursing faculty to continue to work together as a team and serve our students and the numerous stakeholders that actively seek our graduates.”
Ross had served as the interim dean since February 2020. His appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“I am both humbled and excited to accept the permanent position of dean for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at ABAC,” Ross said. “The School of Nursing has exemplary faculty and staff members, and I have the utmost respect for each one of them.
“The School of Nursing is also very fortunate to have outstanding support from competent and caring students, ABAC administrators, as well as distinguished alumni and stakeholders. All of these elements place the ABAC School of Nursing in a position to positively impact the health of individuals, families and communities within our service area and beyond.”
Ross, who is from Donalsonville, has been teaching practical, associate and baccalaureate nursing degree-level programs for 15 years. He had previously served as chairman of Nursing for the practical and associate's degree programs at ABAC Bainbridge.
Ross received an associate's degree from Darton College, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Albany State University and his Ed.D. in Nursing Education from the University of West Georgia. He also maintains certification through the National League for Nursing as a Certified Nursing Educator.
Ross’ nursing clinical specialties include medical/surgical, long-term care, nursing management, and hospice care. He has taught all the courses in the associate's degree in nursing program except for courses on women’s health and pediatrics. Ross also teaches a large array of the RN to BSN courses offered by ABAC.
The new ABAC dean said the success of ABAC’s nursing program can be attributed to the dedication of the faculty, staff and students, as well as dynamic support from clinical affiliations.
“We are very grateful to the many hospitals and health care facilities that allow our students the opportunity to have hands-on, real-life experiences,” Ross said. “Without these facilities, the ABAC nursing program simply would not be able to exist.”
ABAC offers both associate's and bachelor’s degree programs in nursing at the college's main campus in Tifton and at ABAC Bainbridge.
“I would encourage anyone who wishes to pursue a degree in nursing to consider attending ABAC,” Ross said.
For more information about the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, interested persons can contact Reba Selph at rselph@abac.edu on the main campus or Ashley Robinson at ashley.robinson@abac.edu at ABAC Bainbridge.
