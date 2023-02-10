Jessica Watkins is a self-described "rock nerd" with a doctorate in geology. So when she boarded her first mission to space as a member of NASA's astronaut corps, she brought along photos of family and friends — and some rocks.

"Of course, I had to," Watkins, 34, said in an interview during her six-month stay on the International Space Station, launching with her SpaceX Crew-4 crewmates in April before returning to Earth in October.

