Jill Biden 'feeling well' after two cancerous lesions removed during hospital trip

First Lady Jill Biden walks to board Marine One before departing for Walter Reed hospital on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 11.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, undergoing a scheduled outpatient procedure that revealed a second area of concern for skin cancer.

According to a letter issued by White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden had a Mohs surgery to remove and examine a lesion above her right eye, which was recently discovered during a routine skin cancer checkup.

Recommended for you

Tags