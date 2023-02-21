Jill Biden travels to Namibia and Kenya this week

First lady Jill Biden, here in Ecuador, in 2022, will travel to Namibia and Kenya this week.

 Agencia Press South/Getty Images

Jill Biden will travel to Namibia and Kenya this week, her first visit to the continent since becoming first lady as the White House looks to strengthen ties with the region.

The visit, the first by a White House principal this year to sub-Saharan Africa, begins on Wednesday and will wrap on Sunday, the White House said. It comes ahead of expected visits by her husband President Joe Biden and other senior administration officials later this year.

