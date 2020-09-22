ALBANY – Ameris Bank Market President Chris Misamore announced recently that Jill Creech has joined Ameris Bank as a commercial banker. Creech will be responsible for expanding commercial banking relationships throughout the area, capitalizing on Ameris Bank’s wide breath of treasury services and commercial lending options.
Creech has more than 24 years of experience within the banking industry. Prior to joining Ameris Bank, she worked for Synovus Bank as a commercial banker and lender. In that position, Creech was responsible for business development, relationship management, loan and deposit production, and was a mentor to branch managers.
“I am thrilled that Jill has joined our team here in south Georgia,” Misamore said. “Jill’s strong community ties, history in our market, experience, knowledge of the industry and commitment to relationship banking is unparalleled. Her banking reputation is outstanding, and I know she will continue to strengthen Ameris Bank’s commercial portfolio and grow our current relationships.”
As a dedicated community member, Creech currently is a member of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Albany Board of Realtors, Home Builders Association of Albany, Leadership Albany Alumni, Albany Area Chamber Leadership Institute Alumni and Porterfield United Methodist Church.
Creech graduated from the University of Georgia with a banking and finance degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.