ALBANY – Phoebe Physicians announced this week its 2019 Phoebe Physician of the Year and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Drs. Jill Olek and Lamar “Chip” Moree were honored Wednesday night as the 2019 Phoebe Physicians of the Year, and Mary Williams was named the APP of the Year.
“Phoebe Physicians has an incredibly skilled team of clinicians who provide outstanding primary and specialty care all over southwest Georgia," Suresh Lakhanpal, the president of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "This year, we are proud to recognize Dr. Olek, Dr. Moree and Mary Williams with this prestigious honor. Each are wonderful examples of the kind of compassionate caregivers who work throughout our organization. Each of them makes certain that patients care comes first. We thank them for their devotion to patient care."
Olek has called southwest Georgia home since 2007, when she began as an intern at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. In 2010, she completed her residency from Southwest Georgia Family Medicine (currently Phoebe Family Medicine Residency) and since has been a member of Phoebe Physicians. Olek earned her medical degree and bachelor’s degree from University of Saint Eustatius School of Medicine in Glen Cove, N.Y.
“It is a blessing to be able to help people during their hardest times and to help them feel better," Olek said. "It takes a strong support staff and an extremely supportive family, for which I am eternally grateful. I also thank God every day for this gift that I was given. It is an absolute honor to be recognized for the work that I do."
One of Olek's patients nominated her for Physician of the Year wrote. That patient wrote, “Our experience with her as a physician has demonstrated her dedication to partnering with her patients to establish a plan. The time spent to explain diagnosis and consequences if a patient does not comply is done in a compassionate way. She works tirelessly to ensure the people in the community receive quality, timely health care. She is an asset to this community.”
Moree is an anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician. He has been caring for patients in the community for more than three decades. During that time, he has gained admiration from not only his colleagues but his patients as well. One patient nominator wrote, “He has dedicated his time and life to this hospital to help care for others. He is just an amazing person who always has a smile. With my spine, there were times I felt I couldn’t go on another day. I owe my quality of life to him.”
Over the course of his career, Moree has been involved with numerous professional and community organizations. Currently, he is a volunteer board member of Phoebe Putney Health System and has served on the Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors, Salvation Army, past president of medical staff and Dougherty County Medical Society. Moree received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia before completing his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“What an honor it has been to be on this staff," Moree said. "I am humbled in that any physician in this room could be accepting this award. I work with the best people and learn something new every day. It’s a great place to practice medicine, it’s a great hospital and a great physician group."
The 2019 Advanced Practice Provider of Year Award was presented to Mary Williams, a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Williams has been working in health care for more than 53 years. She earned her nursing and anesthesia degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital.
Williams received multiple nominations from colleagues recognizing her dedication to team members and patients. One colleague wrote, “Mary reminds the entire team every day that what we do matters, is important and is appreciated. It is an honor to work under her.”