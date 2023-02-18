Jimmy Carter to begin receiving hospice care

Former US President Jimmy Carter, seen here in September 2018 in Atlanta, will begin receiving hospice care.

 Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former US President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care, according to a statement from The Carter Center on Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement said.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

