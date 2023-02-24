Close relatives of former US President Jimmy Carter are remaining by his side as he receives hospice care at his home in Georgia, a family member told CNN Friday.

"It's his kids and grandkids up there," LeAnne Smith, a niece of Carter's wife, Rosalynn, told CNN.

CNN's Aaron Pellish, Shawna Mizelle, Betsy Klein and Denise Royal contributed to this report.

Tags

More News