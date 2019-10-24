ALBANY — A Thursday job fair at Albany Technical College brought together hundreds of job seekers and 61 companies and government agencies with openings in positions from truck driver to prison guard to heating and cooling technicians.
Albany Tech holds the event each spring and fall, and also is working to expand a program to bring on board more businesses looking for apprentices and interns looking for on-the-job training.
“I like it. There are a lot of jobs here,” Joseph Dorsey, who filled out several applications, said. “I’m looking for Miller (MillerCoors Brewery), Georgia-Pacific, the Marine base. I actually filled out more jobs (applications) than I came for. There’s a lot of opportunities here.”
Senior Trooper Brian Palmer, Georgia State Patrol recruiting officer for the Southwest Georgia region, said several good prospects stopped by his booth during the event.
“It’s going pretty good,” he said. “We had a lot of good turnout.”
In addition to taking applications, some of the companies sat down for lengthier discussions, Judy Jimmerson, Albany Tech’s associate vice president of career services, said.
“They actually set up an interview,” she said. “We also have space for them to do that. They’re doing on-the-spot interviews.”
The jobs most in demand are those requiring some training and skills, Jimmerson said.
“There’s technical skills, medical skills, diesel technicians, law enforcement opportunities,” she said. “Even the Census is here, the 2020 Census.
“There’s still a high demand for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), demand for CDL drivers, demand for engineers.”
In addition to the two job fairs each year, throughout the year Albany Tech provides facilities for companies to conduct on-site recruitment events. The college also provides space for training new employees.
“Anyone interested in participating can just reach out to the Career Development Center,” she said.
Each of the job fairs draws 400 to 500 participants, Jimmerson said.
“(In total) there are over several hundred positions available,” she said.