ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.
Then there’s electrical construction, currently the highest-paid degree program that takes less than two years to complete and has a national average starting salary of about $60,000.
Both of those jobs are in high demand, as are medical positions. The national median salary for registered nurses is $64,000 per year, and many get their start as a certified nursing assistant, a seven-week program at Albany Tech.
“CDL is nine credit hours,” Lisa Harrell, the college’s new vice president of academic affairs, said. “That is a high-paying job. Those are our quickest programs, CDL and CNA, the quickest programs you can go through and get a job.”
Applicants who qualify for the HOPE scholarship and HOPE Career Grant would pay $350 in total to earn a certificate for driving big trucks, and those who qualify for additional scholarships could have a full ride.
Demand for workers is expected to be strong in a number of those fields from 2021 to 2031, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. For nurse’s aid, the prediction is for 5% job growth in a job that has a median salary of $30,290, 4% each for firefighters and diesel technicians and mechanics, whose median salaries are in the $50,000 range.
While salaries may be lower than the national averages in Albany, the cost of living here is not as high as in larger cities.
Other jobs projected to have high demand through 2031 include lodging manager at 18% growth, chefs and head cooks at 15%, travel agent at 20% and EMTs and paramedics at 7%.
“All of these are available here at Albany Technical College,” college President Emmett Griswold said. “All of these are skills people are looking for in Albany and in the region. We want to get the word out that job opportunities are available in the region, and there is a means to get these skills.”
After completion of studies, the college helps students land jobs, from tutoring in interview skills to internships available at a number of large industries in the area, Griswold said.
The highest-paid job on the list available through certificates or short-term degrees, electrician, is expected to grow by 6% through 2031, and Albany Tech’s electrical construction program takes 44 credit hours to fulfill, the same as the hotel, restaurant and tourism degree.
It typically takes a student about three semesters to complete a 45-hour program, Harrell said.
For the culinary degree, the program is 52 credit hours, and there are currently 31 students enrolled in the program.
The full cost for the electrical construction program is $5,400 for tuition and fees, plus the cost of books, Harrell said. Nineteen students are enrolled for the winter semester. For most courses, the cost is $100 per credit hour plus $298 in fees per semester.
Many students qualify for HOPE grants and scholarships, and the college can often match students with additional scholarships and even help with the cost of books, Harrell said.
“A lot of our books, we have open resources for free books for the general core classes,” she said. “We’ve tried to eliminate a lot of those costs to students. HOPE helps reduce a lot of their costs. The majority of students qualify for some type of assistance.”
Currently, HOPE covers about 85% of tuition costs, Griswold said, and there is talk of increasing the amount of aid available to students.
The college currently is expanding its CDL and automotive technician and body repair facilities.