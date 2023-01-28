ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.

Then there’s electrical construction, currently the highest-paid degree program that takes less than two years to complete and has a national average starting salary of about $60,000.

