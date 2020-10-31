AMERICUS -- Special Agent in Charge Joe Chesnut was assigned to the GBI's Region 3 Field Office in Americus on Friday.
GBI regional offices assist local law enforcement agencies, when requested, in a variety of felony criminal investigations. These regional offices also investigate criminal violations on property owned by the state or its departments, bureaus, commissions or authorities.
Prior to his transfer, Agent Chesnut established the newly formed Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Albany, which serves 42 counties in southwest Georgia. Chesnut was previously the special agent in charge of the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which serves the Metropolitan area of Atlanta, where he was a supervisor for more than 10 years.
Chesnut has been with the GBI for 23 years and was previously assigned to the State Drug Task Force and the GBI Regional Office in Sylvester. Prior to joining the GBI, Chesnut served as a deputy sheriff with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Department for six years.
Chesnut is a graduate of the 251st Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. Furthermore, he holds a master’s degree in Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
Chesnut currently serves as the vice president of the Georgia Narcotics Officers Association and is a delegate for the National Narcotics Officers Association. In addition, he is an area representative for the FBI National Academy Associates Georgia Chapter and a member of the GBI Special Enforcement Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.