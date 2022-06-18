ATLANTA – Joseph W. “Joe” Dent of Joseph W. Dent P.C., in Albany was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia recently. He was installed June 4.
Dent will continue to serve in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Dougherty County. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1991. His law practice is focused in the areas of mediation, personal injury, creditors’ rights, business litigation, zoning and land use, real estate and construction litigation. He is a past president of the State Bar’s Young Lawyers Division and past chair of the State Bar’s Disciplinary Board. He currently serves on the Georgia Bar Foundation board.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by the Supreme Court of Georgia as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its approximately 52,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.
