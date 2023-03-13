Joe Pepitone, popular New York Yankees player and three-time All-Star, dies at age 82

Joe Pepitone, a three-time All-Star playing for the New York Yankees between 1962 and 1969 who was also known for his off-field lifestyle, has died at age 82, according to an announcement from the team. Pepitone is pictured here during a game circa 1968 at Yankee Stadium.

 Focus On Sport/Getty Images

"The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s," the Yankees said.

