Jones: 'We must take our community back'

ALBANY — Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones decided, that after hearing about the fatal shooting following a high school football game on Friday evening, that the Albany community has had enough.
Speaking out on the matter at the commission's work session on Monday, Jones pointed to the youth — which led to several other commissioners also expressing their frustrations on the matter.
"We must take our community back from some of these youth," Jones said. "We have to pull (together) our resources to say we are going to take our community back.
"I work with youth; I have never seen youth like this before."
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who was once an assistant district attorney and still practices law, said he has been engaged in discussions with citizens who are also concerned about the issue.
"We do need to knock on doors, arrest people and make them uncomfortable," Cohilas said.
The chairman said, from his experience in working on gang-related cases, that brutality is the only thing gang members respect.
"When they are soulless, you can see it," he said. "We have all the tools. We have laws written for the mafia that exist in Georgia."
District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines also pointed to the mafia when expressing her anger on the issue.
"If we can defeat the New York gangs (why) are these boys a problem?," she said. "Why do they (the gangs) exist?
"My daddy raised six boys, and he raised those boys because they feared him. Lives are at stake and the community is at stake. We have bigger guns and the law on our side."
Cohilas noted that the accountability of parents is addressed in the juvenile courts, which are often limited by state resources. County Attorney Spencer Lee even took part in the discussion by indicating that improvements to the area in and around Hugh Mills Stadium ought to be considered.
"We need to make it safe looking," Lee said.
Jones, circling back to his remarks, said something needs to be done "to kill the snake" plaguing the community.
"I am sure the APD (Albany Police Department) and the ADDU (Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit) are doing the best they can, but we need to do more," he said.
District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray, also a board member for Albany Area CrimeStoppers, encouraged the use of (229) 436-TIPS (8477). He said the calls to the tipline are answered in Canada, and remain anonymous.
Those who call in can become eligible for cash rewards, and Gray said several significant awards have come through in recent weeks.
"You are known by a number, period," he said.
Cohilas said he was going to task County Administrator Michael McCoy with contacting the office of Gov. Brian Kemp to see if someone from the Albany area could serve on Georgia's gang task force.