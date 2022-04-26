ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 1188 into law Monday, legislation that strengthens penalties for child molestation and child pornography in Georgia, and includes Sen. Jen Jordan’s legislative initiative to prohibit sex offenders from targeting minors with the use of social media platforms.
HB 1188 makes it illegal for any high-risk sex offender to access or use a social networking site to:
♦ Contact or communicate with a person who the offender believes is under 16 years of age;
♦ Pose falsely as a person under 16 years of age with the intent to commit an unlawful sex act with a person the offender believes is under 16 years of age;
♦ Gather information about a person who the offender believes is under 16 years of age.
“As the mother of two teenagers, I understand the unique risks that children face today in socializing on the internet, and it’s critical that we as lawmakers be vigilant in updating our laws accordingly to keep families safe,” Jordan said. “I drafted this policy included within HB 1188 after extensive conversations with law enforcement, prosecutors, educators and parents around the state of Georgia who share my concerns about keeping children safe from abuse. I’m pleased to see Gov. Kemp sign it into law this week.”
Jordan originally authored this initiative to prevent sexual offenders from grooming victims with the use of social media as a floor amendment to HB 1188. The amendment was later incorporated into the text of the bill as a committee substitute.
HB 1188 passed both the Georgia Senate and House unanimously with bipartisan support.
