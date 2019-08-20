SOCIAL CIRCLE – Outreach and involvement helped secure Game Warden Josh Cockrell of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division as the Hunter Education Instructor of the Year, according to the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division.
The award is presented annually in recognition of an instructor who displays outstanding efforts in educating sportsmen and -women on wildlife conservation and the importance of safety while hunting.
“Teaching students to be safe, responsible, ethical hunters is the goal for all instructors” Jennifer Pittman, DNR hunter development program manager, said in a news release announcing the award. “Game Warden Cockrell is an exceptional example of the type of instructor that can encourage and inspire young hunters.”
Some of the highlights of Cockrell’s hunter education efforts include his involvement with several events. The annual Wilkinson County Quail Hunt targets new hunters that recently completed their hunter education class. Cockrell actively recruited new kids to attend, solicited donations and was responsible for event set-up and coordination of the event.
In February, Cockrell assisted with the annual squirrel hunt at a Lake Oconee Georgia Power campground, escorting two new hunters throughout the event. In addition to these, he worked at both the FFA convention in Macon and the Buckarama in Perry. These events see a steady flow of the public, and rangers have to be prepared to answer almost any kind of question. Cockrell showed knowledge about a variety of topics, including multiple hunter education questions.
For more information about hunter education, call the WRD Hunter Development Program Office at (706) 557-3355 or visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation.