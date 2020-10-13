ALBANY -- On Oct. 8, the Albany Metro Area Pan-Hellenic Council political action committee held its annual political forum. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually via Zoom.
On the brink of a major election, the organization opened the floor to elected officials to allow them the opportunity to express their views as citizens endeavor to make meaningful decisions at the polls.
The moderated forum included state House District 153 Rep. Camia Hopson and candidate for state House District 151 Joyce Barlow.
Incumbent House District 151 Rep. Gerald Greene, state Sen. District 12's Freddie Powell Sims and her opponent, Republican candidate Tracy Taylor, were invited to participate but did not.
Participants were allowed opening and closing statements and were presented with a series of questions to answer from moderators. Online participants were allowed to pose their own questions in the chat box.
Topics discussed between Hopson and Barlow included health care, unemployment amid the pandemic, the tobacco tax and the state's education budget.
As a registered nurse, Barlow expressed her concern over closing hospitals in the district and the rising maternal mortality rate in southwest Georgia. Barlow also stressed the importance of putting money back into the education systems in order to create job opportunities in the district.
“Investing in the best and the brightest is building the future,” Barlow said when asked about unemployment in the district “Education makes a foundation for future professionals,”
If elected, Barlow said she plans to use her platform to ensure that funding for schools in grades K-12 is expanded as well as work toward broadband internet for the district that can aide in improving the education of those in the district.
Barlow said she wants to serve as representative for the district because of her enthusiasm, leadership and wanting to build a better southwest Georgia for all.
“We need a leader who sees the us in the community and not just themselves,” she said.
Moderators and representatives in attendance urged attendees to make voting decisions based on the interest of the community.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a Greek letter organization comprising nine international Greek letter sororities and fraternities: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.