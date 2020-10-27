ALBANY -- On Oct. 20, Democratic candidate Joyce Barlow received the endorsement of former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden in her race for state representative of House District 151, which includes Dougherty, Terrell, Randolph, Early, Clay, Calhoun, Stewart, Webster and Quitman counties.
Barlow expressed her gratitude to the vice president for acknowledging her campaign as a critical race.
“I am truly honored to have Joe Biden’s personal support in this campaign," Barlow said in a news release. "The stakes in this fall’s election are enormous, which is why he’s counting on us to win and deliver progress into Georgia and beyond. It is quite an honor to receive the vice president’s endorsement and know that he believes in our campaign and our fight for quality education, Medicare expansion and broadband internet. This distinction will only fuel our fire to win and give the people of District 151 the representation they deserve.”
As a small business owner and registered nurse, Barlow said she plans to use her platform to fight for affordable access to health care, quality education for grades pre-K through 12 as well as broadband internet. She said she believes that all Georgians and Americans should exercise their right to vote.
Barlow, in her second quest for the House seat, said she is a strong supporter of voting without suppressions as well as respecting the human rights of every individual. Barlow is also a strong believer in ruling in favor of the needs of all those in a community and not just a select few.
“As a candidate for Georgia state representative, my actions will be displayed via my vote when elected to serve in the legislator,” Barlow said. “We need a leader who sees the 'us' in the community and not just themselves.”
Barlow also said she plans to create more job opportunities in the district and stop the closure of rural hospitals in the area. Every day she is actively working toward building “a better Georgia.”
