Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow, center, talks with voters during a recent campaign stop. Barlow has received the endorsement of Emily’s List.

ALBANY — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by Emily’s List, her campaign announced.

Emily’s List is an organization dedicated to seeking to put women into office who can make significant contributions to education, health care, voting rights and economic equality. Founded in 1985, Emily’s List has become the largest national resource for women in politics.

