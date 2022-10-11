ALBANY — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by Emily’s List, her campaign announced.
Emily’s List is an organization dedicated to seeking to put women into office who can make significant contributions to education, health care, voting rights and economic equality. Founded in 1985, Emily’s List has become the largest national resource for women in politics.
“As a registered nurse, Joyce knows what it takes to serve her community,” Sarah Curmi of Emily’s List said in a news release. “Her powerful voice will be critical in protecting reproductive freedom, and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish in the Georgia State House.”
Barlow said she plans to use her platform to support law enforcement, expand critically needed Medicaid services and improve women’s health care. As a resident of southwest Georgia for more than 30 years, Barlow said she understands the needs of the community and has dedicated her life to service. She said she is committed to representing the people of District 151 and is determined to ignite progressive change in the community.
Barlow is a registered nurse and small business owner in Albany. A long-time advocate for public health, she founded Englewood Health Care, a home health care facility, in 1984. In 1991, she opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in Albany, the first black-led Medicare/Medicaid-certified home health and hospice agency in southwest Georgia.
Barlow earned a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Barry University and obtained her MBA from American Century University. In February 2022, she was elected into the Georgia Nursing Association’s Hall of Fame and was recognized for her advocacy work in the health care field.