The judge in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday ruled against allowing testimony about the roadside shooting in September 2021 in which Murdaugh claimed he asked another man to shoot him so his surviving son could obtain millions in life insurance.

The state contends Murdaugh -- who has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and grown son, Paul Murdaugh -- committed the murders in June 2021 to distract from his alleged financial crimes and to stave off a "day of reckoning."

Recommended for you

Tags