Amid promises from Texas' governor to pardon an Army sergeant convicted of murdering a protester at Black Lives Matter rally, a judge rejected a request from the defendant's legal team for a new murder trial.

Daniel Perry, a White man, shot and killed Garrett Foster, who was also White, at a racial justice rally in Austin in July 2020 held in the wake of a national reckoning on policing in America following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

