Judge rejects Oath Keepers' mistrial request in January 6 conspiracy case as prosecutors rest in Proud Boys trial

The conspiracy trial of six people affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group descended into chaos Monday after revelations that the jury had access in their ongoing deliberations to two video clips that the judge had prohibited during the trial.
Defense lawyers moved for a mistrial after they discovered that the two video clips, which were part of a montage put together by federal prosecutors to show the overall violence that happened on January 6, 2021, were given to jurors to review.
Neither of the videos show actions taken by any of the defendants while at the US Capitol -- one seven-second clip shows rioters breaching the west side of the building, while the other video shows law enforcement officers being accosted by rioters while trying to close a gate in the Capitol Visitor Center.
"I just can't believe the only remedy at this point is a mistrial," District Judge Amit Mehta said Monday morning in a Washington, DC, courtroom, rejecting the request for a mistrial. "Maybe I'm wrong."
Defense lawyer Juli Haller first flagged the mistake on Wednesday, prosecutors said, but the situation wasn't brought to the judge's attention until Friday. Haller, who has clashed with Mehta before, said that jurors had access to the footage for several days and have already come to a verdict on some counts.
"This is how trials work, for those of you who haven't done it before," Mehta responded. Defense attorneys were able to review the exhibits jurors were given, he said, and most had signed a filing that said they "jointly agreed on the exhibits" with prosecutors.
"None of the defense lawyers did what I instructed," Mehta said.
The defendants are Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs, who allegedly entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two other defendants, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, did not, prosecutors say. All have pleaded not guilty.
