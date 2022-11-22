Judge sets October 2023 trial for New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against Trump

Judge set an October 2023 trial date for the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York state judge set an October 2023 trial date for the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his eldest children and the Trump Organization, just as the presidential election gets underway.

Judge Arthur Engoron set the trial for October 2, 2023, and laid out some parameters for how it will be conducted during a hearing on Tuesday. He said he is "aiming" to start the trial then but said if any parties run into any issue they could let him know.

