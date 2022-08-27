kemp subpoena.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to quash a subpoena in the investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election by a special grand jury. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder (file)

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County judge will decide whether Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury after prosecutors and state attorneys sparred in court over the investigation into possible interference in the 2020 election.

Kemp’s attorneys argued before Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that Kemp is protected under state law from forced compliance with a subpoena. Fulton prosecutors issued the subpoena after their negotiations with the governor’s lawyers for a voluntary appearance turned sour.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.