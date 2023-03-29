The South Carolina judge who found himself in the headlines during the high-profile murder trial of Alex Murdaugh said he didn't anticipate the proceedings would be so captivating when he made the decision to make them available for everyone to view.

"It was an important case, all cases are, any case where you have a murder," Judge Clifton Newman said during an event at Cleveland State University College of Law on Tuesday.

