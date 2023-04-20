Julie Su: Biden's secretary of labor nominee faces confirmation hearing Thursday

Julie Su, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next secretary of labor, is set to take part in a Senate confirmation hearing on April 20.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Julie Su, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next secretary of labor, is set to take part in a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Su first joined the Biden administration as the deputy secretary of labor in 2021, becoming the second-highest ranking official within the department. She was confirmed to the role with the unanimous support of Democrats in the Senate and no support from Republicans.

CNN's Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags