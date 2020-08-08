ALBANY -- With coronavirus cases nearly tripling in July from the previous month, Dougherty County officials warned the community on Friday that the fight against the disease is not over.
For the month of July, a total of 188 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Americus, up from 64 in June. The average number of daily admissions also increased by two-thirds, from 2.1 to 6, There were 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 in July, compared to five in June.
Statewide, the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus more than doubled in July alone.
While Albany had its peak earlier in the year, when it was one of the major hot spots of the novel coronavirus in the world, it took four months for the state to reach 80,575 cases before experiencing a massive spike last month, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. At the end of July, Georgia had recorded 186,356 total confirmed cases.
“We had another 106,000 in July only" in the state, Dorough said during a Friday news conference with elected and health officials. “So we have to understand that. Georgia jumped from the ninth state to the fifth.
“That’s more than 1,000 new cases a day since June 19. Since June 28, we have more than 2,000 new cases a day. Since the last two weeks of July, the average was 3,700 new cases each day.”
The increase in southwest Georgia was not unexpected and mirrors what is happening around the state and nation, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“We have been experiencing what people have called a second spike or a second wave or a second resurgence,” he said. “We are going back to a more normal life and as such, our transmission rate has gone up.”
Currently, about 13 percent of people tested in Dougherty County are testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The statistics provided at the Friday news conference showed that 306 patients were hospitalized at Phoebe facilities in May and 405 in April, the worst two months of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Phoebe had an average of 81 patients hospitalized each day in March, 122 in April and 60 in May. Average hospitalizations fell to 35 in June but increased to 53 in July.
While the number of new cases and hospitalizations have surged again, one positive takeaway is that the number of deaths has not risen to the level experienced during the worst of the pandemic, Cohilas said.
If residents continue practices that helped flatten the curve in May and April, the community can drive the numbers down again, he said.
“We always have got to be mindful, in the way we interact, whether or not we wear a mask,” Cohilas said. “We have to be consistent. We have to continue to think of those other than ourselves.”
One reason the number of deaths has not spiked to the same extent as hospitalizations is that physicians have learned how to better treat patients sickened with COVID-19, said Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer.
“What I’ll tell you is that our clinical outcomes continue to improve, the overall mortality rate continues to increase, but we still need to be mindful it continues to have the potential to be a very devastating and deadly virus,” Kitchen said. “What we have seen over the last six weeks or so is we have seen a gradual increase in the number of patients who have required (care) in our facilities.”
Medical officials say they expect to see the numbers of new cases and patients requiring care at hospitals rise and fall over the course of the pandemic. About a week ago, Phoebe was averaging 65 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 each day in Albany and Americus. On Friday, there were 57 patients hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
“I think the phenomenon we are seeing now -- we can continue to see more fluctuations in the number of patients and the number who test positive,” Kitchen said. “Nationally there has been a significant increase in July. I think what we’re seeing is the same phenomenon we’ve seen in Tifton, Valdosta, Moultrie, across the state in the degree of community transmission (going) up significantly.”
