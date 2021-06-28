ALBANY -- County employees got an additional paid holiday as part of a new budget passed on Monday by the Dougherty County Commission.
“Commissioner (Victor) Edwards raised the question of observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “Typically we approve holidays in conjunction with the budget.”
Other highlights of the meeting included a discussion on the impact of personal care homes on neighborhoods and additional funding for the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.
Commissioners approved the $73,708,583 spending package with the addition of the Juneteenth holiday as a paid day off for employees. The holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States, will fall on June 20, 2021, and will be added as the 10th paid holiday.
After a second complaint from a Poinciana Avenue resident about a personal care home, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas instructed staff to investigate the issue and report on their findings during the commission’s next work session in two weeks.
As part of the budget, the county is increasing its contribution to the EDC by $100,000 to a total of $350,000. The city of Albany approved the same amount of funding in its budget last week, for a combined $700,000 in operating expenses for the agency.
To view the video of the commission meeting, visit https://www.facebook.com/dougherty.ga.us/videos/863728631158918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.