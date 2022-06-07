ALBANY — The potential for two Juneteenth events scheduled for the same day this month, after Dougherty County approved plans for a June 18 festival, has organizers of a previously planned event fuming.
A group of several organizations already had banded together with plans for three days of events prior to the county’s entry with a commemoration outside the Albany-Dougherty Government Center.
Juneteenth marks the day that U.S. troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and is celebrated as the effective end of slavery throughout the country. The day was declared a federal holiday last year, and the county and city of Albany approved the day as a paid holiday for government employees.
“There were three or four or five groups that had been doing Juneteenth over the years,” said Frank Wilson, an organizer for the Juneteenth activities scheduled before the county approved its event. “We thought now that it was a national holiday, in a community like Dougherty County, there was no need in doing several.
“It’s unfortunate the county chose to become competitive rather than cooperative. Two festivals on the same day are not a good reflection on Dougherty County.”
Wilson said he recently gave a report on plans for the Juneteenth weekend of events, which will include gospel music on Friday evening, a Saturday street festival and a play on Sunday, “and all of a sudden, after we did a presentation, they got into the festival business. It’s a head-scratcher,” Wilson said. “It’s very disheartening, and it’s almost disrespectful to all these organizations that have been putting on this event.”
The County Commission approved the June 18 festival, along with a $30,000 budget, during its Monday-morning meeting. The county said it will provide a “first-class” celebration that will include special music performances by Rutha Harris and the Freedom Singers, family activities for all ages, food trucks and a presentation at noon highlighting the meaning of the celebration.
For its part, the county is saying the more the merrier, and it has invited other groups to join its event. The county issued a statement on Tuesday to address the issue.
“The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners’ focus in deciding to host the Juneteenth Celebration is to provide a commemorative day of celebration for the citizens of Dougherty County,” the statement said. “We realize that multiple events are happening on this national holiday. With that in mind, this is a formal invitation for your organization to join us on June 18th to maximize participation and celebrate together.”
