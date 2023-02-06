Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system after new discovery

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this portrait of Jupiter in 2017.

 M.H. Wong/I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al./M. Zamani/AURA/NSF/NOIRLab/ESA/NASA

Jupiter already reigns as king of the planets — it's the largest one in our solar system. And now, the gas giant has the most known moons, too.

Astronomers have observed 12 additional moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing its total number of confirmed moons to 92.

