The group of jurors who will decide Alex Murdaugh's fate have heard from all the witnesses in his murder trial and on Wednesday morning will head to the sprawling Islandton, South Carolina, property where the defendant's wife and son were found fatally shot in the summer of 2021.

The massive estate, known as Moselle, has been at the heart of the trial -- and played a big role in the Murdaugh family's life before the grisly killings.

